SU Women’s Soccer supporting youngest teammate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Graeclin “Bean” Russo joined up with the Syracuse University Women’s Soccer team this past weekend for a virtual 5K.

Russo signed with the soccer team back in October after the team learned of her story.

The Baldwinsville girl became the team’s youngest signee.

Now, she has participated in a virtual 5K to help benefit her and Team IMPACT.

Bean — as she is so affectionately known as — is fighting a type of cancer called LCH for short.

Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.