Submit questions to local representatives for COVID-19 Congressional Virtual Town Hall

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 in conjunction with several other news stations across the state, will host a live COVID-19 Congressional Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, April 28, and the representatives want to hear from you.

The town hall will feature U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-22), U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-23) and U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24), along with many other representatives across Upstate New York.

The town hall will be hosted by Tim Lake of WTEN, Albany, Tim is the host of Empire State Weekly.

Lake will begin the town hall by recapping the latest developments surrounding COVID-19, and will then ask questions to the representatives, followed by questions that were submitted by viewers across the state.

You can submit a question to the representatives by using the hashtag #NYCoronavirus, or by sending an email to yourstories@localsyr.com.

The COVID-19 Congressional Virtual Town Hall is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. From 7-8 p.m. the town hall will air on both NewsChannel 9 and localsyr.com. From 8-8:30 p.m. the town hall will only be available on localsyr.com.

More from NewsChannel 9: