CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Nicole L. Evener, 37 of Cortland, was pulled over for traffic infractions and driving with a suspended driver’s license by Cortland City Police on Friday July 1.
During the stop, Evener was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Evener had over 7 ounces of methamphetamine, 110 bags of heroin, Oxycodone pills, a Vyvanse pill, and approximately 2 ounces of “Molly.” Law enforcement also found packaging materials, a scale, a loaded firearm, and an undisclosed amount of US money.
The controlled substances found have an approximate street value of over $24,500, according to the Cortland County Drug Task Force.
Evener was arrested for the following charges and arraigned in Cortland City Court.
- Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (A-II Felony)
- Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (B Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree- 2 counts (A Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th Degree- 3 counts (A Misdemeanor)
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)
Evener is being held without bail in the Cortland County Jail and is set to reappear in Cortland City Court on July 6 at 11 a.m.