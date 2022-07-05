CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Nicole L. Evener, 37 of Cortland, was pulled over for traffic infractions and driving with a suspended driver’s license by Cortland City Police on Friday July 1.

During the stop, Evener was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Evener had over 7 ounces of methamphetamine, 110 bags of heroin, Oxycodone pills, a Vyvanse pill, and approximately 2 ounces of “Molly.” Law enforcement also found packaging materials, a scale, a loaded firearm, and an undisclosed amount of US money.

The controlled substances found have an approximate street value of over $24,500, according to the Cortland County Drug Task Force.

Evener was arrested for the following charges and arraigned in Cortland City Court.

Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 2 nd Degree (A-II Felony)

Degree (A-II Felony) Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3 rd Degree (B Felony)

Degree (B Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd Degree (C Felony)

Degree (C Felony) Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2 nd Degree- 2 counts (A Misdemeanor)

Degree- 2 counts (A Misdemeanor) Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7 th Degree- 3 counts (A Misdemeanor)

Degree- 3 counts (A Misdemeanor) Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Evener is being held without bail in the Cortland County Jail and is set to reappear in Cortland City Court on July 6 at 11 a.m.