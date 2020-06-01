Interactive Maps

Substantial protest in Utica on Sunday stays peaceful

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Close to a thousand people came out to Utica to make their way around the city on Sunday afternoon in solidarity over the death of George Floyd.

Utica Police escorted the crowd in their march.

Several speakers addressed the crowd at Oneida Square. The days events stayed peaceful, despite what proved to be false rumors of violence in the community.

