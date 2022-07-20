NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve told you about the staffing shortage the Syracuse City School District is facing, but suburban districts are also in a pinch to hire by the start of the school year.

Come September 7, more than 7,600 students will walk the halls of North Syracuse Schools again, but before that, the district needs to fill a number of positions.

Superintendent Bowles says North Syracuse currently has 31 open positions, which isn’t too far off from previous years.

However, the priority now is to hire in those hard-to-fill areas like technology, special education and language teachers.

“We’re okay, but there are some hard-to-fill positions.” DAN BOWLES, SUPERINTENDENT, NORTH SYRACUSE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

“Right now, we have 2 technology positions at our junior high level and those are very difficult to fill,” Bowles said. “We’re canvassing beyond New York State to find someone to fill these positions. In previous years, the one big difference is we’ve had a bigger pool to pull from. If we had position that was available, the number of applicants, we could pull 20, 30 to 40 applications. Now, for some positions, you may not even get 10 and so that’s where the challenge has been.”

The district isn’t offering any sign-on bonuses for new hires, but there are some incentives like North Syracuse offering up to 15 years of service credit.

Similar to the Syracuse City School District, North Syracuse is trying to attract those already familiar to the district: retirees!

The recently retired teachers who choose to come back to work for the district this upcoming school year as substitutes will start at a higher salary than newer substitutes. The reason? Their valuable experience.

“The benefit is that you have someone who has a certification, who knows the curriculum and knows how to handle children, and has that experience to be in front of our students for the entire year.” DAN BOWLES, SUPERINTENDENT, NORTH SYRACUSE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

This year, New York State has lifted the pension cap for retirees. In the past, the most a retired teacher could make if they chose to go back to work was $35,000.

Bowles said his district is also working with area colleges and universities to entice students to go into the education field. He’s also brainstorming ways to retain and attract students to come teach at North Syracuse.

“What’s happened is that there are more people retiring in the educational profession and there have been less people going into education because they’ve seen some of the troubles that have happened,” Bowles said. “We’ve been communicating with colleges and working with them on trying to entice more kids to go into the teaching profession.”