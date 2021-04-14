Successful season despite pandemic for Girl Scout cookie sales

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite challenges presented by the pandemic, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathway Council (GSNYPENN) still had a successful cookie season.

During the 2021 season, which ran from December 19 to March 28, over 1.2 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies were sold. That’s roughly 88% of their projected fundraising goal!

“Through the assistance of generous community partners and the public, our Girl Scouts were able to do what they do best this cookie season: lead. We could not be prouder of the ways in which our girls, troops, and adult volunteers embraced this ‘new normal’ so that girls could safely take part in an annual tradition that allows them a sense of normalcy during challenging times. It’s truly inspiring to see the convergence of leadership, perseverance, and strength that took place this cookie season. Our girls further honed real-world leadership skills that will carry them well into the future,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Sales were online, in-person, and delivered to customers with COVID-19 protocols, keeping everyone safe.

In a first-ever national collaboration between the Girl Scouts of the USA and Grubhub close to 7,600 boxes were sold in select zip codes across the state.

Nearly 11,000 boxes were sold by troops during the weekend drive-thru events during February and March at the state fairgrounds.

And partnerships with 145 local businesses and community organizations that opened their parking areas and storefronts to allow drive-up or socially-distanced booths boosted sales and provided learning experiences in marketing and sales for the scouts.

This year’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring donated 24,556 boxes of cookies to Meals on Wheels programs and local first responders across the council’s 24 counties in New York and 2 in northern Pennsylvania.

If you haven’t gotten your fill of Girl Scout cookies, select Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will be selling boxes throughout the month of April.