Suffrage Saturdays: Local museum hosts speakers to celebrate 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s almost been exactly a century since women were allowed to vote in America. The women’s right to vote movement got started right here in Central New York, and a local museum is celebrating the milestone in American history with a new speaker each week.

Starting Saturday, the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum is hosting speakers each week who will talk about the women’s right to vote, and how it all got started right in our area.

Patrick Reynolds, the curator of the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, said. “Election is coming, and if only half the population could vote, the outcome might be different. The grassroots organization of the votes started in Seneca Falls, and Petersboro had some involvement. It’s a very local story that went national.”

In just under two weeks, it’ll be 100 years since women were granted access to the ballot box.

The series is free and you can register on the museum’s website.