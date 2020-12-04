Sugar Blossom Cake Shop in Liverpool opens up during pandemic

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several local businesses have closed during the pandemic. Village Burger in Liverpool will close this weekend, according to employees.

Less than a mile down the road at 304 Tulip St., Sugar Blossom Cake Shop opened its doors on Thursday.

It’s been absolutely crazy. We’ve had people in and out of the door all day. Co-Owner and wedding cake decorator Kaleigh Ligoci

Ligoci co-owns the shop with Lauren Scarpelli. Both have an extensive background in baking and cake design.

Ligoci said she’s been wanting to open a bakeshop for a while, but the pandemic interfered with how quickly that could happen.

They hit several roadblocks before they officially opened. They were originally supposed to open a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving.

“The hardest part about opening during this time was getting things from distributors because some things were on backorder,” Ligoci said. She said they also had to change contractors.

The shop is open from Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

