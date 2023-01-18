UPDATE (5:00 p.m. 1/18/2023) — Alice and Kataleena Fenton have been found and are safe according to Syracuse Police Department.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 21-year-old mom, who is believed to be suicidal, and her five-month-old daughter.

The 21-year-old, Alice Fenton and her daughter, Kataleena Fenton, were last seen at the Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse on Tuesday, January 17 at 5 p.m. Alice made suicidal statements, according to police.

Syracuse Police says that Kataleena was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, a brown winter hat and was wrapped in a pink blanket.

Alice was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt underneath, white sweatpants with vertical stripes on them, a black ski mask and had a pink scrunchy in her hair. She is 5’05”, weighs about 120 pounds and has light brown hair.

According to Syracuse Police, Alice may be in the company of her boyfriend, Justin Hughes, who is about 5’7″ and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Alice or Kataleena, please contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.