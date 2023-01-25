CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you or someone you know may be experiencing emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, there are many resources available in the Central New York area.

The Cortland County Health Department, Cortland County Mental Health Department, and SPEAK UP Cortland Suicide Prevention Coalition would like to remind community members that with the proper mental health support and treatment, suicidal thoughts can be reduced and they are not a weakness or flaw.

If you feel someone you know is battling with suicidal thoughts, the Cortland County Health Department suggests you ask them directly and assume you are the only one who will reach out to them.

It is important to take the talk and their response seriously as a person who is thinking about suicide is going through a life-threatening health crisis.

The CCHD suggests working with the person to keep them away from firearms and drugs and calling or texting 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for assistance.

Below are resources for those who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts or know someone who is:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline:

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. By calling or texting 988, you will be connected to trained counselors who will listen, give support and connect you to more resources.

The deaf and hard of hearing can contact the Lifeline via TTY at 1-800-799-4889.

The CCHD stresses that all calls are confidential and this is for anyone experiencing emotional distress, not just for those thinking about suicide.

Crisis Hotlines

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988, Veteran Crisis- 988 press 1

Dial 988, Veteran Crisis- 988 press 1 Crisis Text Line: Text GOT5 to 741741

Text GOT5 to 741741 OASAS HOPEline: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY

Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY NY State Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Hotline: Call 1-800-942-6906 or text 844-997-2121

Call 1-800-942-6906 or text 844-997-2121 LGBTQ Trevor Project: Click here to access their website or text START to 678-678

Mental Health Treatment

In-person or virtual teletherapy mental health treatment is available at the following agencies to community members:

Cortland County Mental Health Department Clinic

Phone: 607-758-6100

Address: 7 Clayton Ave. Cortland, NY 13045

Family & Children’s Counseling Services

Phone: 607-753-0234

Address: 165 Main St. Cortland, NY 13045

Warning Signs of Suicide:

The following warning signs may help determine if you or a loved one is at risk of suicide.

Especially if the behavior is new, has increased, or seems related to a painful event, loss, or change, the CCHD encourages you to seek help by calling 988.

Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves

Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or isolating themselves

Showing rage or talking

For more information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website here.