Suicide Prevention workshop teaches parents how to talk with their children about mental health

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District hosted a Suicide Prevention workshop for parents on Wednesday evening after there have been two student deaths this school year.

In the workshop, parents learned how to talk with their children and get them the help that they may need. Parents also learned what to watch for.

“When you’re looking at it as this has been happening now for two weeks or more, you have to start questioning and asking them how they’re feeling and what’s going on,” said Stacy Green, a teacher and member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The More Than Sad programs have taught over a million students, parents and educators on how to be smart about mental health.

