Closings
There are currently 21 active closings. Click for more details.

Suitcase meth lab found in Ithaca

Local News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police discovered an active one-pot style meth lab inside of a suitcase abandoned during a theft inside a Walmart.

On March 17 at about 11:30 a.m., Ithaca police officers responded to a larceny in progress at the Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway Walmart. Police say the suspect ran into another store, changed his clothes, and ran out, leaving the suitcase.

The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team responded and the situation is expected to remain active until around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected