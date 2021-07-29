Summer Bash to fill Oswego’s Harborfest sized void

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A few months ago, the City of Oswego cancelled one of its biggest events of the year, Harborfest.

But they are replacing it with another festival meant to help the city.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said he felt like he needed to have something to help these businesses especially after the year they have had.

He said they decided to cancel Harborfest earlier this year because it brings in thousands of people and they were not sure what the COVID-climate would be like. So, they felt it was safer to cancel.

About a month ago they decided to have the Summer Bash to substitute for Harborfest.

🚨🎡🎉SUMMER BASH CARNIVAL OPENS TODAY AT 5PM!🎉🎡🚨



🎡$20 ALL YOU CAN RIDE carnival rides

🍻🍷Full Wine & Beer Garden by Southern Fare

🎵Opening music with Mike Shiel from 5-7pm

🎸Tink Bennett & Tailor Made headlines at 7:30pm

🎯Carnival games, animal encounters, food & more pic.twitter.com/ZtCujCLB6J — Billy Barlow (@MayorBarlow) July 29, 2021

It is going to be smaller, but it will have the same purpose.

“Reaching out and presenting another opportunity to local small businesses, a lot of store front businesses had to close down last year and are still feeling the negative effects of the pandemic but this is just another opportunity to bring the people to them at the park and set up a secondary stand at the park and get a big crowd there and they can have an opportunity to pick up some of the sales they lost last year,” Mayor Barlow said.

Barlow added this year’s event is Going to be more family-oriented.

Summer Bash at Breitbeck Park goes until July 31st.