Summer Bucket List Kid Fun: Chalk Activities From Play2Learn

If you’re looking for some fun summer activities for the kids, Kelly Owens Vincentini founder of Play2Learn in Baldwinsville gives us some fun ways to spruce up play time, with chalk!

Vincentini mentions using chalk can help with fine motor skills and hand strengthening for kids. Some ideas she suggests are:

Put Out the Fire – Write sight words, letters, numbers or math facts in flames with chalk on pavement. Using a spray bottle have your child spray the one you call out and put out the flame.

Wet Dry Try – Provide a dish of water and paintbrush. Write numbers, letters or words in chalk and have children use a wet paintbrush to trace over it with proper formation. Then have them try and write the word/name on their own in chalk.

Sorting Activities – You can collect things around the yard and have your child sort them by type or attribute in different corresponding chalk circles.

Name Hop – Draw the alphabet with chalk and only hop on the letter that spells your name, avoid stepping on all others.

Squash the Bug – Draw bugs on pavement in different shapes and create rules; jump to the square but, squash the circle bug, step on the rectangle bug, etc.

Depending on your child’s age and learning level, Kelly says you can alter them accordingly. You can learn more by visiting Play2LearnTot.com