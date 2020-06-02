Summer camps in New York can open June 29

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 01: Art class at Kinder Ready Summer Camp on August 1, 2018 in Brentwood, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Kinder Ready )

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an opening date for summer camps.

Summer day camps are expected to open on June 29.

New York State is expected to share guidance soon.

This does not include sleep-away camps. Governor Cuomo said the state is still reviewing the situation.

As we told you in mid-May, the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in DeWitt, voted to hold their summer camp in early July, but they too were awaiting guidance from the state.