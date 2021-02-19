Summer camps planning for 2021 season

(WSYR-TV) — After nearly a year of looking at a computer and staying home for many children, some could see a break in that pattern this summer with play and social interaction at a summer camp.

Organizations are planning for right now, including one of the largest camps in Central New York, the Syracuse Jewish Community Center (JCC).

After a successful day camp in 2020, JCC says they’re picturing summer — 70° degree weather, a white tent in the field, the sound of kids laughing and playing — and planning for a June 28 start date.

This week, Governor Cuomo announced that overnight summer camps can begin planning for June. Overnight camps were not allowed in 2020 but day camps were.

JCC adjusted and opened its day camp last summer later than usual, starting with early childcare. Then in July, after consulting with their licensers and looking at the CDC guidelines, they started day camp.

The camp was downsized last year with about 60 kids each week instead of the normal 200. Parents stayed in their cars to drop off and pick up, with daily health checks for the children. JCC went to whole summer season without a single COVID case.

“We did it. We had a very safe environment. People started seeing that, parents started seeing that, they started getting comfortable, and yes, we picked up by the end of the summer which helped going into the fall,” says JCC executive director Marci Erlebacher.

Admittedly, in the summer of 2020 kids were not mandated to wear masks. This summer, JCC says it will be asking children to wear a mask inside and the issue is still up for debate on what will be required for outside activities.

But JCC was one of the few that opened in 2020. At Lourdes Camp in Skaneateles where they normally have 300 kids sleeping and playing on their grounds each summer, they chose not to open for the first time in its 78-year history.

This year, organizers of the camp say they’re prepared and more excited than ever to open.

“I mean, it’s one thing that’s kind of normal in kids’ lives. They’ve been to camp or they want to go to camp or mom or dad have been to camp, so, it’s something that they can identify with and they really need it, I think, now especially. And of course our staff needs it and I certainly need it. We need to get back there and just do what we do and we do it well,” said Lourdes Camp organizer Mike Preston.

More guidance from the New York State Health Department and the county health department is expected in the coming weeks.