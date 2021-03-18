Summer concert series returns to Beak and Skiff

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak and Skiff’s summer concert series is returning to the orchard, after cancelling 2020 shows due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the 2021 concerts will be sold in “pods” of two or four. Pods will be seated together and must enter the venue at the same time.

Masks will be required when guests are not seated in their specified area. No eating or drinking will be allowed outside of each pod’s designated area either.

Guests will undergo health screenings, including temperature checks, and will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire in the parking area before entering the venue.

Security will be on-site to enforce safety protocols and reserves the right to ask guests to leave after one verbal warning.

Advance purchase of tickets is required. For a look at scheduled shows, to purchase tickets and review their safety policies, visit BeakAndSkiff.com.