Summer Downtown Dining Weeks kicks off Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention all Syracuse foodies and anyone looking to grab something good to eat: Monday kicks off Summer Downtown Dining Weeks.

You’ll be able to get your hands on your favorite Downtown Syracuse meals for a lower price through the summer.

Starting Monday, more than 30 restaurants are offering discounted lunch and dinner menus to get people to explore downtown. Deals are available in-person, or for take out, and the event will run for three weeks.

Lunch will be offered for $15 or less, and dinner for $35 or less. Reservations are encouraged and outdoor seating is also available at select locations.