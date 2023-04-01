SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida Nation Enterprises hosted a “Summer Jobs at the Lake” hiring event Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1.

The two-day hiring event allowed attendees to learn about seasonal and full-time positions.

“We are looking to fill positions at The Cove, The Lake House and the Maple Leaf Markets that are in the area,” Director of Talent Acquisition Shannon Wells said. “Those positions are beverage servers, bartenders, cooks and dock attendants.”

More than one-hundred candidates attended Friday’s hiring event.

“We’re just looking for people who have a great personality and want to have a fun summer beach job,” Wells said.

Qualified candidates who attended the hiring event received on-the-spot offers.

Employees’ start dates will range from mid-April to the beginning of May.

Pay rates vary depending on the position.

Applications are available online.