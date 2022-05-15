SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – While we won’t break any records this weekend it looks like it stays warm and humid in Central New York. Our chances for some showers/storms continue into Sunday too.

SUNDAY:

The best chance for showers and storms over the weekend is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and more humidity but also a trough of low pressure swinging through.

The most likely time for showers and storms is between noon and sunset. A few of the storms could have some gusty winds and possibly small hail. So, if you are attending Syracuse’s, or any other graduation ceremony on Sunday be sure to have an umbrella handy.

It is another warm and somewhat humid day today. Highs on Sunday should top out in the low 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Other than a lingering shower/storm or two through about sunset it appears the weather quiets down Sunday night. The sky should also clear out Sunday night too which would provide Central New Yorkers a nice view of the total lunar eclipse between about 1030 pm and 2 am late Sunday night!

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 60 with patchy fog possibly developing during the night too.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The pattern over Central New York is breaking down so look for change in our weather.

First, a cold front sweeps through Central New York with some showers and storms on Monday afternoon between 1 and 7 pm. Any storm that moves through Monday could become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. We can’t even rule out a tornado or two in Central or Eastern New York. Make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings if you are out and about Monday afternoon.

In the wake of the cold front a shot of much cooler air will temporarily move into the region. It may be a struggle to get past 60 degrees on Tuesday with a gusty northwest wind!