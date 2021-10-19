Summer residents making Old Forge their permanent home

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Many people have made the Town of Webb their permanent residency as a result of the pandemic. We spoke with the Town Supervisor David Berkstresser about how this has changed the area and how this will impact election day.

“It’s a problem that most town supervisors and most towns would be glad to have,” said Berkstresser.

Town of Webb Supervisor David Berkstresser says that families moving into the area have realized that when you work from home anywhere. The town has a population of 18 hundred, and the population swells to about 30 thousand in the summer. Berkstresser says there have been a lot more lights on in summer homes, which has impacted various aspects of life.

“So what it has put a strain on for us is the broadband more than anything else, I think it has put a strain on services for a little bit there are more people here they make more trash buy more groceries it just increases the economy here it has helped,” said Berkstresser.

When it comes to voting on town issues, Berkstresser says there has not been too much of a divide.

“People come up here because they love the area I haven’t seen too many people that come up here that want to recreate the area in their own image,” said Berkstresser.

Similar to communities all over the nation, the town is struggling with staffing shortages…which becomes especially difficult during tourist season. The town supervisor, who is up for re-election this year, tells us this is something he will continue to work on if re-elected.

“We’re in the process of building what we call work force housing hopefully we can bring younger families in that might fill some of these gaps for us permanently,” said Berkstresser.