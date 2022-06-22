SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lots of Central New York travelers are gearing up to travel once again and the executive director for Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport Jason Terreri says they’re expecting a lot more people this summer.

“The summer’s going to be busy we’re going to be back up to our 2019 levels. We do have some new carriers since the last summer with the addition of Southwest and Breeze starting up. So, we do expect to have a very busy travel season.”

The airport says they already have on average between 1500-1600 passengers boarding flights before 6 a.m. each day, back to the numbers they saw before the pandemic.

With summer travel increasing, it’s important to know what you can and can’t pack, to make your trip through the airport quicker and easier.

Another tip is to arrive at the airport two hours before your flight.

People often are concerned about the parking space available at the airport. However, the executive director for Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport says it shouldn’t be a problem.