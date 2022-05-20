SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Get the air conditioners ready again, we’re soaring into the summer-like heat, humidity, and storm threat this weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A warm and humid night is in store for Central New York. Low temperatures range from the mid 60s to low 70s in some of the larger cities and towns. (including Syracuse)

The threat for any showers or storms is very low as there are no fronts or disturbances in the upper atmosphere nearby.

SATURDAY:

High pressure south and east of CNY and a cold front still well to the west will promote the continuation of a warm/hot and muggy south-southwest flow into Saturday.

Saturday looks mainly dry with intervals of hazy sun, and just a few spotty pop-up showers and storms possible after 4 or 5 pm and lasting into the evening. There is the possibility that a few of these storms could contain damaging winds and hail.

Highs on Saturday should be up around 90, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated if you have plans to be out and about. By the way, we haven’t felt 90 degrees or higher in Syracuse since August 26th of last year.

SUNDAY:

There’s a better chance of showers and storms developing Sunday thanks to a cold front moving through Sunday afternoon. The best chance for storms in Syracuse is midday through mid afternoon. Again, any storm that develops Sunday could become strong with gusty, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Due to more clouds, showers and storms developing on Sunday, highs to end the weekend should be a bit lower, but still warm and muggy with highs in the 80s.

The cold front moving through Sunday will signal a change to cooler, drier weather to start next week.