SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – While we won’t break any records this weekend it looks like it stays warm and humid in Central New York.

TONIGHT:

Earlier this week, you may have had the heat on with the cool nights but tonight it is mild enough that some may have the fans on. With partly cloudy skies we are only dropping into the low 60. in Syracuse. There are likely some 50s in outlying areas.

SATURDAY:

The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday, so it’s probably not until the weekend that the odds of a few spotty showers and storms goes up. On Saturday, some moisture from a system over the Southeast US continues to creep north. That means our air becomes even more humid and the daytime heating should lead to a few hit or miss showers in the afternoon.

It is warm and summer-like again with temperature likely headed into the low 80s again.

SUNDAY:

The best chance for showers and storms over the weekend is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and more humidity but also an approaching trough of low pressure. the most likely time is between 2p and sunset. A few of the storms could have some gusty winds.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The pattern over Central New York is breaking down so look for change in our weather.

First, a cold front sweeps through Central New York with some showers and storms on Monday. In the wake of the cold front a shot of cooler air will temporarily move into the region. It may be a struggle to get past 60 degrees on Tuesday!