SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Sunday night fire near Syracuse University killed a family dog while burning two homes, the Syracuse Fire Department says.

The SFD responded to Ackerman Avenue around 7:50 p.m. and observed a “heavy fire” in the attic of a two-family home. The house next door also started to catch fire which caused the fire department to call a second unit to assist. In total, 50 firefighters were at the scene to extinguish the fires in 30 minutes.

According to SFD, no civilians nor firefighters were injured in the fire, but a family dog died at the 955-957 Ackerman Ave. home.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross will be assisting those displaced from both houses.

Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are currently processing the scene to determine the origin and cause.