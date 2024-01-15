CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor-trailer rolled over blocking both lanes on I-81 northbound near exit 12, Homer, around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The Cortlandville Fire Department along with TLC-EMS, Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were called to the scene.

Courtesy of the Cortlandville Fire Department.

“As agencies were responding, they were advised that several vehicles may have struck the trailer,” said the Cortlandville Fire Department.

Courtesy of the Cortlandville Fire Department.

At the scene, it was found that only one vehicle had hit the tractor-trailer. The passenger in that car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

I-81 northbound was shut down at the exit ramp during the incident.

Assisting the Cortlandville Fire Department was the City of Cortland and Homer Fire Departments, Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Homer Police Department, New York State DOT and TLC-EMS.