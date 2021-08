NORTH SYRACUSE, (WSYR-TV) – Meet Amala from B and R Bunkhouse Adoptables in North Syracuse.

Amala is happiest being curled up right next to people in a quiet space. She will climb right into your lap for hugs and kisses. Amala can be shy at first, but it doesn’t take her long to warm up.

If you are looking to give this mixed breed a home, we have the link to where she can he adopted HERE.