SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re less than a week away from one of the most challenging races in Central New York… the Mountain Goat Run. Over 3,000 athletes and volunteers are expected to visit Syracuse in the sun and clouds with mild temperatures.

Over the course of three hours, racers will run throughout the city in the 10-mile run to see Syracuse’s unique sights and test their physical and mental limits, and roads will be closed throughout the day. Take a peak at the race map and closed roads below.

Race Map

Road Closure Details