EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking held their first paint recycling event at East Syracuse Minoa High School on Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors were asked to sign up for the event. According to event organizer, Robert Burns, 2,300 people signed up for the electronics and paint recycling and over of those 1,300 said they were recycling paint.

Burns says it’s important to have events like this. “It’s a lot safer for the environment as well and instead of throwing it out and it going to a place where it’s just going to sit there as well none of us want that.” He added that the company who helped collect the paint, Empire Recycled Paint, would be able to reuse the paint.

Their next event is in October, to register: https://www.sunnking.com/events