SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Get ready to launch into some summer-like weather for the rest of the week. We’re getting warmer and warmer each day that passes with near record warmth late this week!

REST OF THIS WEEK:

High pressure down at the ground and in the upper atmosphere is taking up residence from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. This ‘blocked’ pattern holds back all other weather systems not only for the early part of the week but right through week’s end!

This means a continuation of abundant sunshine by day and star shine at night with gradually rising temperatures during the day and at night thanks to the strong May sun warming the air and a warmer air mass sliding in from the west each day that passes through Friday.

The week started with temperatures in the low to mid 70s Monday, but we likely feel highs reaching the low 80s for the last half of the week with a noticeable increase in humidity too!

THE WEEKEND:

The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday too, and it’s probably not until the weekend that the odds of a few spotty showers and storms goes up. On Saturday, some moisture from a system over the Southeast US is creeping north. That means our air becomes a bit more humid and the daytime heating should lead to a few hit or miss showers in the afternoon.

The best chance for showers and storms over the weekend is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and more humidity but also an approaching cold front.

Enjoy the continued spoiling by Mother Nature, and be sure to have the shades, sunscreen, and hats ready to go! 🙂