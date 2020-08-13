Sunset Paddle to watch migratory birds

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some people got the chance to see barn swallows, great blue herons, bald eagles and more in their natural habitats on Nine Mile Creek on Wednesday.
The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps led a Sunset Paddle along the stopover area for millions of migratory birds.
It was gorgeous, just a perfect night flat water just to paddle through the restored habitats, and just seeing so many birds coming back to this newly restored habitat.Chris Lajewski — Director of Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps
Around 30 people enjoyed the two hour paddle on Wednesday that began at Pumphouse Road in Geddes and continued to Onondaga Lake.
