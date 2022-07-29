SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a pretty nice end to the week, how’s the festival filled weekend looking? Details are below.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy tonight with a comfortable low close to 60 which is great news for those hoping for a more comfortable night for sleeping.

WEEKEND:

Overall, the weekend over Central New York is looking nice as we get ready to usher July out.

As the weekend starts, watch for some sneaky lake effect clouds. The Lake Ontario temperature is now roughly in the low to mid 70s and it takes only a bit of cool air aloft and a northwesterly wind this time of year to bring the clouds inland toward Syracuse. There could even be a morning sprinkle or two for a few.

Thankfully, by midday the lake clouds are breaking up and we end mostly sunny. Even with those sunny skies the last half of the day we may not reach 80 degrees. If we don’t reach 80 degrees it would be the first time since July 9th that’s happened!

High pressure takes hold for the end of the weekend, so we expect more sun more sunshine Sunday. There may be a few high clouds in the afternoon that filter the sun at times. Temperatures rise back into the 80s.

This is all great news for all the summer festivals, including the Arts and Crafts Festival in Syracuse and Harborfest taking place in Oswego!