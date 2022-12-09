SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The sun is back to start the weekend but be prepared for snow to end the weekend.

GRAB THE SHADES:

Who’s ready for some sunshine again?!

Those sunglasses you prepared for Friday unfortunately gathered dust as the clouds remained stubborn. The good news is clearing is moving in around sunset Friday and that bodes better for Saturday.

Look for a chilly night Friday with the clear skies. There should be lots of 20s with teens in outlying areas.

With sunshine Saturday, look for seasonable highs near 40.

This is great news for many that have plans out and about like Christmas shopping to do, attending Christmas parties, getting the Christmas tree, decorating etc…The only downside is that it won’t look wintry without the snow, but come Sunday this probably changes!

WHEN DOES PRECIPITATION START SUNDAY?

Precipitation looks to begin Sunday after 7 or 8 am.

WHAT TYPE OF PRECIPITATION OCCURS?

Precipitation type will depend on the temperatures Sunday, but at this point, we are thinking the majority of the precipitation falls as wet snow, but could mix with rain over the lower terrain, including the Syracuse area.

Over the hills/higher terrain we do expect the precipitation to fall as just snow.

BEST CHANCE TO PICK UP ACCUMULATING SNOW

Temperatures should stay above freezing for much of Sunday across the lower terrain/Syracuse area probably keeping any slushy minor snow accumulation for many mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Roads are expected to remain mainly just wet for many so it shouldn’t really stop anyone from getting out and about to Christmas shop or whatnot.

Across the hills it’s a different story as temperatures are a little colder, near freezing, and likely leads to roads becoming at least somewhat slick and sloppy Sunday.

The best chances of picking up snow accumulation of 2 inches or more is across the hillier terrain with lesser amounts expected across the lower terrain/Syracuse area.

Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.