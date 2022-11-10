CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York horse rescue, Sunshine Horses, was awarded the first Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) Accreditation in CNY on Thursday, November 10.

GFAS is the only globally recognized organization providing standards for the operation of animal sanctuaries.

Sunshine Horses is an independent adoption agency that’s committed to rehabilitating, retraining, and rehoming horses through volunteer support and community donations. So far, Sunshine Horses has found loving homes for over 250 horses in CNY and is one of the largest Standardbred rescue and adoption group in New York State.

Their new accreditation signifies their adherence to standards addressing the sustainability of their organizations, ethical principles, finances, staffing, education outreach, security and safety and other operational aspects.

“Accreditation signifies that Sunshine Horses meets GFAS’s rigorous and peer-reviewed equine and farm animal care standards that are confirmed by a comprehensive site visit,” said Mary Minkoff, Director of Operations, Quality Assurance and Safety, and Member of the Board of Directors at Sunshine Horses. “This award reflects the commitment of our all-volunteer team of caregivers as they continuously strive to provide the best care for our herd.”

Late last Summer, Sunshine Horses was also awarded accreditation from The Standardbred Transition Alliance (STA).

STA accreditives standardbred rehoming and rescue organizations who commit to preserve and protect the breed to ensure the horses’ transition to an active new vocation.

