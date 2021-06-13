Sunshine Horses hosts annual fundraiser to continue quality care for animals

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Barbecue, raffles and carriage rides! Sunshine Horses, a nonprofit organization, held one of its annual fundraisers on Sunday afternoon.

The open house was to raise money to help sustain the farm. The mission of Sunshine Horse’s is “helping horses, helping people,” but at this event the roles were switched. The community showed up to help the horses.

“We are opening up our doors again and we’re having fundraisers. We need to put the money back into the bank because we have this beautiful operation and horses are costly,” said Kelly Holt, chairperson of the event.

Holt says the funds are needed now more than ever, especially after the pandemic.

To help cover the cost of every horse, Sunshine Horses has a sponsorship program, but that only covers minimum care for horses month to month. That includes grain, hay, immunizations and veterinarian costs.

Those type of costs are why we’re having these events to raise money but also raise awareness. These beautiful animals sometimes end up in not good situations. Kelly Holt, Open House Chairperson, Sunshine Horses

Every dollar goes directly to caring for the horses. The goal for each is to be re-homed into a loving, forever family.

“We really do need the community’s support here and that’s why we’re bringing everybody in. We also are 100% volunteer based, so we trust our volunteers to come in and take care of these horses,” Holt explained.

Holt and the other 150 active volunteers are the backbone of the organization and believe Sunshine Horses is a place for anyone.

Whether you want to groom the horses, clean the stalls or help with a fundraiser, this organization is always in need of more volunteers.

“You come in and we will take you through the tour, the training, and let you work at your comfort level with any kind of a horse, Holt said.

If you’re interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities at Sunshine Horses, email “sunshinehorsesinc@gmail.com” or you can click here for a volunteer application.

The biggest fundraiser of the year for Sunshine Horses is the Red Rose Gala. It’s on Saturday, June 26 at the Bellevue Country Club. Tickets can be bought here.