(WSYR – TV) — The barn doors are open! Sunshine Horses, a 100% volunteer horse rescue organization, is hosting their second open house since the pandemic on June 18, 11-3 p.m. The farm is located at 3721 Verplank Road in the Town of Clay.

The fun packed day will include:

Strawberry Shortcake 4k Run at 10 a.m.

Open House with local vendors, raffle baskets, horse and buggy rides, equine demonstrations and of course, horses!

Food catered by Phoenix Sports Restaurant

For more information about Sunshine Horses and the upcoming event, click here.