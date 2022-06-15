(WSYR – TV) — The barn doors are open! Sunshine Horses, a 100% volunteer horse rescue organization, is hosting their second open house since the pandemic on June 18, 11-3 p.m. The farm is located at 3721 Verplank Road in the Town of Clay.
The fun packed day will include:
- Strawberry Shortcake 4k Run at 10 a.m.
- Open House with local vendors, raffle baskets, horse and buggy rides, equine demonstrations and of course, horses!
- Food catered by Phoenix Sports Restaurant
For more information about Sunshine Horses and the upcoming event, click here.