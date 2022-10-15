SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Enjoying a beautiful, but windy, fall weekend! Sunshine returns Sunday, but how long will it last?

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After a windy afternoon, winds finally start to subside as the sun goes down. Clouds clear out for the most part after sunset, turning mostly clear and cool for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 40s. Patchy fog possible.

SUNDAY:

Mother Nature giving us more sunshine Sunday. Winds are lighter than Saturday, but there will still be a breeze for the afternoon. Winds generally will be in favor of seasonable temperatures. Highs to end the weekend will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds ahead of our next weather-maker. Stray shower around for us late. Otherwise, turning mostly cloudy and temperatures falling into the mid 40s to near 50 degrees for overnight lows.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Change of scenery in store for the new workweek. Cold front early Monday brings showers back to the area, along with a drop in temperatures. Low pressure over the Great Lakes pushing occasional showers through the region into midweek. We will see mainly rain, but wet snow possible for our higher elevations in our northern counties.

Click here for the latest.