SUNY Albany becomes a tobacco free campus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The University at Albany joined a number of college campuses across the country in becoming tobacco free.

Starting on Wednesday, a new policy states that students will not be allowed to use any kind of tobacco products on campus property, including dorms, classrooms and outdoor common areas. 

The use of tobacco products in students’ personal vehicles on campus property will also be prohibited. 

The university has already put up signs to remind everyone of the new campus rule.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected