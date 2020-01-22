SUNY Albany becomes a tobacco free campus

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The University at Albany joined a number of college campuses across the country in becoming tobacco free.

Starting on Wednesday, a new policy states that students will not be allowed to use any kind of tobacco products on campus property, including dorms, classrooms and outdoor common areas.

The use of tobacco products in students’ personal vehicles on campus property will also be prohibited.

The university has already put up signs to remind everyone of the new campus rule.

