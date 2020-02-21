SUNY Albany investigating reports of coronavirus-themed party

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — SUNY Albany is investigating whether an off-campus coronavirus-themed party violated the student code of conduct.

An Asian-American student organization at the University at Albany condemned the party hosted by students last weekend by saying it was insensitive and racist.

Video of the party was briefly posted on Instagram on Sunday night. WGY News Radio reported the video showed a bucket of iced Corona beers and a person wearing a surgical mask with the caption, “Corona virus isn’t gonna stop anyone from partying.”

The school says the party was distasteful, hurtful and not representative of UAlbany or its students.

