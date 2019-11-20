SUNY Board of Trustees announces task force to listen to students

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the SUNY Board of Trustees and SUNY’s Chancellor announced the assembly of a SUNY Task Force to listen to students, campus leadership and staff.

The statement reads,

“Our institutions of higher learning are beacons of free speech, debate, expression, and discourse. These values are fundamental to our core mission to protect academic freedom and inquiry. However, let us be clear, this beacon of light does not extend to speech that only incites acts of violence. As a community, we must act together to swiftly condemn these actions and devote every resource available to protect our students, faculty, staff, and campus communities. We should all take a moment to learn from our shared diversity, learn from our core academic values, and see the respect we have for all people and how we treat each other with dignity.”

“Today, the SUNY Board of Trustees and the Chancellor, in our unified commitment and responsibility to act quickly following the lead of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, are assembling a SUNY task force charged with the full authority of the Board of Trustees to listen to students, campus leadership, and staff, and develop any necessary changes we need to campus policies, trainings, and how we respond to future incidents. The Chancellor will also be convening all presidents and campus leadership here to Albany to address these issues and uncover ways to ensure that all campuses remain safe.”

“Working together with our campus community we reaffirm our commitment to a shared community vision that celebrates our diversity and protects our core values of free speech and debate.”