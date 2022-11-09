CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Canton is celebrating its Student Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Volunteers during National Collegiate Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week.

During the week of November 7 through November 11, the National Collegiate Emergency Medical Services Foundation (NCEMSF) celebrates Collegiate EMS Week to recognize members and their contributions to their campus communities.

The SUNY Canton EMS program will host a series of training sessions throughout the week, including a Hands-Only CPR training from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily at locations across the campus. On Friday, November 11 at 2:00 p.m. the organization will be recognized at a women’s hockey game against Hilbert College.

SUNY Canton is also featuring SUNY Canton EMS President Tyler H. Fuentes, a Homeland Security major from Monroe, in its weekly People Like Me student highlight segment.

Including Fuentes, there are eight total members of the college’s EMS squad according to Richard (R.J) Thayer, director of student affairs technology, who serves as the advisor for the student-led program.

“Our students provide high quality, professional, pre-hospital emergency medical services to our students, staff, faculty, and visitors,” Thayer said. “They respond to all medical emergencies on our campus 24 hours a day throughout the academic year.”

In addition to Fuentes, SUNY Canton EMS members include:

Ryan A. Duester, a Criminal Investigation major from Baldwinsville.

Darren J. Greene, a Cybersecurity major from Lindenhurst.

Allison P. Lashway, a Criminal Investigation major from Hudson Falls.

Yvan Nelson, a Nursing major from Queens.

Abigail M. Rivera, a Nursing major from Bayside.

Jodie E. Soltau, a Physical Therapist Assistant major from Cranberry Lake.

Mary D. Townson, a Criminal Investigation major from Elmira.

SUNY Canton EMS also provides standby services for large-scale events, and fundraising opportunities, in addition to disaster relief and recovery. Some students also assist agencies within St. Lawrence County as needed. They also assisted with on-campus COVID-19 testing following the pandemic.

“Our students are providing a valuable service to our community,” said Courtney B. Bish, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “They have been able to decrease the call volume to off-campus emergency agencies and assist with after-hour emergencies. If you see one of the members of our campus squad, please join me in thanking them for their service.”

Bish isn’t the only one who’s presented the student organization with a service award, the organization received recognition from the college’s Student Government Association as well as the “Roosponding Award” presented by SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran.

Nearly 100 students have volunteered for the program since it first began in 2016.

For more information about the organization, including how to join, visit the SUNY Canton EMS website.