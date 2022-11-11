CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Cantons Living Writer Series is welcoming Marine and Iraq War Veteran, Robert Kugler, to host a Q&A session about his book “A Dog Named Beautiful” on Wednesday, November 16 in Canton.

Kugler will discuss his writing and participate in the question and answer session at 6:30 p.m. in SUNY Canton’s Kingston Theater on 34 Cornell Drive.

Refreshments will be served, and books will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free and open to the public.

Kugler’s book, “A Dog Named Beautiful” was named Forbes’ “Best Travel Book for the Summer” in 2020, and he has also appeared on NBC’s “Today” show. Not only has he had media attention but a large presence on social media, with nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram and travels extensively to share his story.

Kugler’s story starts when he was 17 and joined the Marines, following in his older brothers footsteps. While Kugler and his brother Mike were serving in Iraq, Mike was killed by an improvised explosive device. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the end of Kugler’s family hardships.

Several years later, his sister was killed in a car crash and his beloved Chocolate Labrador, Bella, was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

After these series of traumatic events, Kugler was propelled to make the most of his time left with Bella and travel the country, and Adirondacks with her.

“It was in the Adirondacks, the hike to the fire tower on Bald Mountain for those familiar, where I first learned how resilient Bella was on only three legs,” said Kugler about his time in the ADK with Bella, which he recounts in the book.

“Her ability to look at the path ahead of her and ‘plan’ her route over exposed tree roots and between boulders was truly remarkable. We took in Saranac Lake, stopped by the Olympic Center to evoke the memory of the “Miracle on Ice” and imagined the energy that must have surged through the stadium. Our time in the Adirondacks set the precedent for the rest of our nearly year-and-a-half-long journey and remains a part of who I am today. I am excited to be coming back and honored to do so at SUNY Canton.”

Kugler is not only an author but a philanthropist involved in veterans’ support and disaster relief organizations, including Team Rubicon, which deploys volunteers to assist communities after natural and humanitarian crises.

Kugler will be visiting SUNY Canton’s new dog-friendly residence hall in his time on campus to speak to students and their furry companions who live in the new dorm.

He will also speak with local military leaders and ROTC cadets at the campus as SUNY Canton is well-known for its military-friendly environment. So much so that recently, the school earned Gold status on the 2022-2023 Military Friendly school rankings list.

“Rob not only shares our campus values of supporting veterans and assisting animal welfare organizations, he is also an inspirational speaker who can offer advice and encouragement to students who may be struggling personally or academically,” said SUNY Canton Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans.

For more information about the Living Writers Series, visit SUNY Cantons website.