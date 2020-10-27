SUNY Canton Offering Virtual Open House and Programing

With more than fifty degree and certificate programs SUNY Canton has plenty of options for students.

This year they will be hosting several informational events this Fall for prospective students, both traditional and non-traditional. SUNY Canton will be having a virtual Open House on Saturday, November 14. In addition, their “Living Writers Series” is happening this week with New York Times bestselling author Leslie Jamison Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

