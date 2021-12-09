SUNY Chancellor, Jim Malatras, resigns amid controversy

NEW YORK STATE (WIVT) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras has resigned, the latest fallout from the sexual misconduct scandal that forced his former boss and ally Andrew Cuomo to resign.

Malatras had faced growing calls for him to either step down of be fired following revelations included in documents released recently by New York State Attorney General Letitia James from her investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

The records included expletive-laced emails that Malatras sent to Lindsay Boylan when he was a member of the former Governor’s inner circle and before he was named Chancellor.

Boylan would later become the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo.

In his resignation letter, Malatras cites a number of accomplishments in addressing the pandemic, promoting diversity and combatting food insecurity during his tenure.

But he says the Cuomo scandal has become a distraction that would interfere with his continued leadership.