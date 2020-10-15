SUNY Chancellor names Dennis Craig new Acting President of SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a new acting president for SUNY Oneonta. Dennis Craig will be the new Acting President.

Craig was responsible for SUNY Purchase’s fall reopening while he was the school’s interim president.

“SUNY Oneonta is at a critical juncture and Acting President Craig will bring steady, focused, and collaborative leadership to the campus. Dennis Craig was one of the first presidents I met after my appointment, and we spoke at length about the specific accommodations he put in place for SUNY Purchase students, faculty, and staff—especially for a campus located near New Rochelle, which was New York State’s first hot spot for COVID early on in the pandemic,” said Chancellor Malatras. “For the SUNY Oneonta campus, Acting President Craig’s first priority is to ensure students have what they need to complete their fall semester, as well as a clear plan in place for the spring. And Dennis will do so with my support in collaboration and with guidance and feedback from the campus community—particularly our students, with Mayor Gary Herzig and other local officials, and local health officials.”

Acting President Craig said, “I am truly honored to serve Oneonta during this transition and look forward to working closely with my new colleagues across the college as we continue to rise to the many challenges associated with the pandemic. I thank the SUNY Board, Chairman Tisch, and Chancellor Malatras for the trust they have bestowed in leading during this critical juncture. Success will require an effective partnership with our students and families, and I am committed to listening to them, as well as working closely with campus and local governance and all stakeholders in the weeks ahead.”