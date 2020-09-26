SUNY colleges perform over 100,000 COVID-19 tests, positive rate below 1%

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras recently announced SUNY colleges and universities have performed over 100,000 COVID-19 tests on SUNY campuses for the fall semester.
SUNY’s current COVID-19 positive rate for all of their tests stands at 0.75%, and just over the past week, only 0.4% of tests have come back positive.
The SUNY system credits their high testing volume to breakthroughs at SUNY Upstate Medical. Earlier this week, the FDA gave emergency use approval to Upstate’s saliva swab test.
There have been a few outbreaks on some SUNY college campuses this semester, but for the most part they have been limited. SUNY Oneonta is one school that has already had to transition completely to remote learning, and SUNY Oswego is creeping closer to a two week shutdown.
