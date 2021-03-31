SUNY Cortland, 7 other campuses receive refrigeration for on-campus food pantries

The State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras visits the Binghamton University Food Pantry, Sunday, February 14, 2021. Pictured here, Malatras, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger, Jacob Eckhaus, VP of finance at the Binghamton University Student Association, student representative of the SUNY SA and a member of the Student Voices Action Committee and Linda Salomons, Food Pantry Coordinator, speak to the media. (SUNY)

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eight more SUNY campuses have been awarded refrigeration units to expand the schools’ food pantries.

In mid-February, SUNY announced schools could apply for grants that would supply food pantry refrigeration in order to take one step closer to having fresh produce available to students at each of the 64 SUNY campuses across the state.

Recipients for the second round of funding are:

Canton

Cortland

Erie Community College

Maritime

Monroe

Niagara

Orange

Sullivan

“Food insecurity is all too prevalent across our nation and made worse by the pandemic, and our students are not immune. It is proof of the inequalities that exist on our campuses—and as we are optimistic about their return to in-person classes next fall, we have to make sure campus food pantries continue to have sustainable and reliable resources for more students,” said Chancellor Jim Malatras. “We cannot allow hunger to get in the way of student success. SUNY’s investment in refrigeration for our campus food pantries allow students to access more nutritious items. My thanks to the Student Voices Action Committee and members of the Student Assembly for raising this issue, and for their ongoing advocacy for their fellow students. Hopefully one day students won’t need to rely on food pantries, but until that time we will make them as robust as possible in a non-stigmatizing way.”

All SUNY students have access to a food pantry on or near campus. Those pantries experienced nearly 320,000 visits in 2019. Since the onset of the pandemic, campuses have experienced a notable increase in food pantry usage. The food refrigeration issue was first raised by Binghamton University student and SUNY Student Voices Action Committee member Jacob Eckhaus.

In addition to expanding food pantry refrigeration on campuses, Chancellor Malatras has established additional programs to get resources and food to students as part of the SUNY for All program. Last month, he announced a partnership with Feeding New York to help approximately three million New Yorkers utilizing regional food banks with a gateway to SUNY’s free Online Training Center.

New York’s regional Food Banks will help deliver enrollment opportunities and support to the nearly three million New Yorkers currently facing food insecurity. As part of the partnership, SUNY will conduct joint enrollment webinars with food banks on a quarterly basis. Participating regional Food Banks are:

City Harvest

Feeding Westchester

FeedMore Western NY

Foodlink

Food Bank of Central New York

Food Bank of the Southern Tier

Island Harvest Food Bank

Long Island Cares, Inc.

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY

Also last month, Chancellor Malatras announced a SUNY for All Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program enrollment initiative to assist students facing food insecurity within SUNY’s free Online Training Center, Education Opportunity Centers, and Advanced Technology Training and Information Networking labs. It is designed to help those who are eligible for benefits, but who—for a wide range of reasons—don’t sign up. An internal survey of SUNY students showed that only approximately a quarter of eligible students considered even enrolling in SNAP. The new enrollment initiative was implemented to boost the number of applicants.

In order to be eligible for SUNY’s new SNAP enrollment initiative, students must be engaged at least half-time in a career and technical education program, remedial coursework, basic adult education, literacy, or English as a second language, which are available within SUNY’s free Online Training Center, Educational Opportunity Centers, and Advanced Technology Training and Information Networking labs. Previously, these students did not qualify for SNAP assistance, unless they met certain criteria, such as working at least 20 hours per week, or caring for a child, or were unable to work, among others. New York State’s new rules allow students to substitute certain coursework for the 20-hour work requirement, greatly opening eligibility to students who are struggling financially.

To learn more about the SUNY for All programs, visit suny.edu/sunyforall.