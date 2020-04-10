SUNY Cortland creates emergency COVID-19 crisis fund for students

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It isn’t just a scary time for those out of employment, but also college students. That’s why SUNY Cortland is helping students with more than just an education.

The college’s administration and Cortland College Foundation created an emergency crisis fund in an effort to help ease worry and stress for its students financially.

“We know that this has caused tremendous hardship for many of our students, many of our families, and so we want to make sure anything we can do to allow a student to continue their education, to continue progressing towards your goals…We do,” said Fred Pierce, Director of Communications at SUNY Cortland.

The fund offers emergency grants of up to $500 for students. The money is donated by alumni and supporters of the college.

Students can use the funds for non-tuition costs such as…

Distance learning resources (laptops, internet services, etc.)

Food and essential personal care items

Housing accommodations

Counseling services

Transportation costs

The grant does not cover tuition or other college fees such as books or credit card debt.

“We knew that students were having trouble because we know that everyone is having trouble,” Pierce explained.

The college said within hours, they have already received great response, which only confirms the need for students.

The program was announced earlier in the week and the good news for students, there’s no deadline to apply. The review of applications will begin on April 15 and the college hopes to start the distribution of grants soon after.

“Everybody’s been disrupted. Their whole lives have been disrupted. They’re struggling to learn how to get their education through new delivery means, and hopefully this will take some of the stress off of some of our students,” said Pierce.

SUNY Cortland plans on having the crisis fund program even after COVID-19 passes.

For more information on the fund or to sign up, click here for the student emergency fund website.

