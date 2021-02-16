SUNY Cortland graduate student crowned ‘Dairy Princess’

(WSYR-TV) — The pandemic forced the New York State Dairy Pageant to be held virtually. But, it didn’t stop a new ‘Dairy Princess’ from being crowned.
Shelby Benjamin of Chenango County took home the crown on Tuesday night. The SUNY Cortland graduate student will now serve as a dairy ambassador over the coming year to help promote the state’s dairy industry.
She will also receive a $1,200 college scholarship. Shelby is also a recent graduate of SUNY Oneonta.
