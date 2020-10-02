SUNY Cortland nearing 2-week shutdown after 22 new COVID-19 cases discovered Friday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While SUNY Oswego reopens, SUNY Cortland is nearing a shutdown.
According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 22 new cases discovered on SUNY Cortland’s campus Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 58 for the two week monitoring period which ends Friday, October 9.
SUNY Cortland needs to have under 42 cases before October 9, otherwise they will have to transition to remote learning for two weeks per the governor’s orders.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police investigate hit and run near the Ithaca Commons Friday night
- Shooting on Syracuse’s southside injures 2 Saturday morning
- News on the Go for Saturday, October 3rd
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Saturday, October 3rd!
- WATCH: Some sun and some showers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App